NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
San Antonio Spurs
Christmas wish: A win streak to give confidence for the future
After winning the right to draft generational talent Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs have been somewhat disappointing so far this season. After an encouraging 3-2 start to the season, the Spurs have only won two of their last 21 games. For as talented as Wemby may be, there are some legitimate concerns about the team at the moment. It's not going to entirely blanket the team-building momentum, but it does give the front office something else to think about.
If there's one thing the Spurs could be hoping for heading into the final few months of the regular season, it's that there's a growing confidence that begins to develop - not only for Wemby individually but also for the team overall. I'm sure the Spurs will be fine in the long run but a couple of win streaks between now and the end of the season will do wonders on that front.
It'll be interesting to see if the Spurs improve heading into the stretch run. Even though they didn't have huge expectations heading into the season, San Antonio has seemingly still fallen short of what many believed they'd be this year.