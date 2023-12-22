Sir Charles in Charge
NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season

Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.

By Michael Saenz

Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets
Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets / Mike Stobe/GettyImages
Toronto Raptors

Christmas wish: A loaded trade market for Pascal Siakam

Whether the Toronto Raptors are willing to hear it or not, it's become pretty clear that this is a team that needs to undergo a rebuild. At the very least, retooling remains very much a necessity. Scottie Barnes remains relatively the only bright spot for the team with huge questions surrounding the futures of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam who could both hit the free agency market after the season. Heading into the holiday season, the Raptors have to be hoping for a loaded trade market for one of their trade candidates.

If I had to guess, I'd say there's a better chance the Raptors trade Siakam than Anunoby at this year's trade deadline. Toronto probably feels they can keep one and not both. I'd imagine they'd lean toward retaining the young star. And that's Anunoby.

Having a bidding war for Siakam heading into the trade deadline will make that decision a lot easier for the Raptors. Even then, knowing how the Raptors operate, that's no guarantee a trade will even occur.

