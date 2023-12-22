NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Washington Wizards
Christmas wish: Jordan Poole to take steps toward stardom
I don't think anyone envisioned a seamless transition from mediocrity to rebuild for the Washington Wizards when they pivoted after trading Bradley Beal during the offseason. However, one player that was going to have the opportunity to change it all for the Wizards was Jordan Poole. After breaking out with the Golden State Warriors and then falling out of grace with them, he needed a change. The Wizards, via a trade centered around Chris Paul, gave him that opportunity.
To start the season, it's been anything but smooth for Poole. He's taken a step back in production and efficiency so far this year with the Wizards. Heading into the remainder of the season, though, there has to be hope that Poole can take a step in the right direction, opening the pathway back to stardom.
This was always going to be a long rebuild for the Wizards. Though, Poole was the one roll of the dice move that the Wizards made during the offseason. It's somewhat unfortunate that it hasn't exactly played out as they had hoped thus far. But, there's still time for him to turn things around.