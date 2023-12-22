NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Chicago Bulls
Christmas wish: A Zach LaVine bidding war
In fairness, the Chicago Bulls put a lot of the problems that they're facing on themselves after deciding to run back this exact same core during the offseason. While it's hard to feel much empathy for Chicago, they're also in a very much unenviable situation. The Bulls are looking to retool their roster without a fair trade market for arguably their best player on the roster. From all indications, the Bulls will be looking to trade Zach LaVine. The problem is, there isn't much of a market for him at the moment. Naturally, that could create some big problems for their plans to retool their roster.
To make matters even worse, the Bulls have begun to play better with LaVine out of the lineup (he's been out for the past few games due to an injury). With the team playing better without LaVine, you can make the argument that it puts even more pressure on the team to find a trade that makes sense before the deadline.
The last thing the Bulls need is to go through this whole song and dance again during the offseason and perhaps even next season. Chicago has to be hoping for a renewed interest in LaVine on the trade market.