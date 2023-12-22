NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Dallas Mavericks
Christmas wish: A healthy Kyrie Irving
Considering how the team ended last season after their big move for Kyrie Irving at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have been one of the bigger surprises in the Western Conference. You know, aside from what the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have been able to do this season. The Mavs are currently a top 5 team in the standings and just 1.5 games out of the second seed.
Even though Luka Doncic is going to get much of the praise for the Mavs' early-season success, some of that credit should go to Kyrie. For much of the start of the season, he has done exactly what teams want him to do - keep his head down and just play basketball. He hasn't been a distraction this season and if he continues to do just that, the Mavs are going to be a handful when the playoffs begin.
If there's one thing the Mavs have to be hoping for this Christmas season, it's the ability for Kyrie to get and remain healthy when it matters most. Right now, he's dealing with a heel injury that has kept him out of action for the last couple of weeks.