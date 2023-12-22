NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Denver Nuggets
Christmas wish: A second title run
The defending champion Denver Nuggets have to feel great about where they stand through the first quarter of the season. There has been no championship hangover and the Nuggets are coasting their way (in the good sense) through the regular season thus far. Denver is letting the young legs of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder run out to an early-season lead in the standings but the Nuggets are trailing right behind.
Denver knows how good they can be and that they have what it takes to win a championship. Knowing that takes a ton of pressure off of a team, especially a veteran one. What the Nuggets have to be hoping for this Christmas season is for the stars to align once more for the team in terms of another special run to the NBA Finals.
That means a clean bill of health and the right combination of players hitting their stride at the same time heading into the playoffs. If the Nuggets are awarded that, they're going to have a strong chance to win it all again this season.