NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Breaking down 1 thing fans of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
With the end of the regular season on the horizon, this is the perfect moment for fans to mentally prepare themselves for the eventual start of the offseason. Especially those fans whose teams aren't going to qualify for the NBA Playoffs. However, if some fans do want to soak as much as they can out of the regular season, we break down 1 thing that each fan base should be rooting for over the last week of the 2023-24 NBA (regular season) campaign.
Atlanta Hawks
1 Thing to root for: Keep showing signs of slight improvement
To be quite honest, it hasn't been the best of seasons for the Atlanta Hawks. For as talented as this roster is, the Hawks have been overwhelmingly inconsistent this season. That's one of the bigger reasons why the Hawks find themselves back in a position where they're going to have to win their way into the final NBA playoff field via the Play-In Tournament. But that's going to be far from a guarantee with how strong the Play-In Tournament field looks in the Eastern Conference.
Nevertheless, this is a team that should still be rooting for signs of slight improvement, as they've shown over the last few weeks. Beating the likes of the Boston Celtics (twice), LA Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks over the last month of the season is nothing to scoff at. The Hawks have shown improving signs and that needs to continue to be the case as the season comes to an end as this team looks for any type of momentum heading into the offseason.