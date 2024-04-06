NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Golden State Warriors
1 Thing to root for: Gain some clarity about the future
In what will end up being another disappointing season for the Golden State Warriors, this is a team that will have some long-term decisions to make this summer - and that's whether they end up making the playoffs or not. If one thing has become clear for the Warriors, it's that if their championship window hasn't closed already, it's getting pretty close to being completely shut. What fans should be hoping for most before the end of the season is not a playoff appearance or even a good showing in the postseason.
Instead, what fans should be hoping for most is some clarity about the future. I'm not sure if that revolves around trusting their young players more or having Klay Thompson coming to the realization that he'll likely have to come off the bench if he ends up re-signing with the team, or a combination of it all, but the Warriors have some identity issues that they have to work through.
This offseason for the Warriors could end up being dictated by how much they're willing to trust their young pieces. Having some clarity on that front will make everything a lot easier.