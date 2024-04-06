NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Indiana Pacers
1 Thing to root for: A strong showing for their dynamic duo in the NBA Playoffs
Making the big move for Pascal Siakam just before the NBA Trade Deadline, the hope was that the Indiana Pacers would make a strong move up the Eastern Conference standings during the second half of the season. Even though that hasn't happened, not all is lost for the Pacers. While the team should be hoping to see the full reapings of this move next year, closing this season on the right foot could go a long way in opening the door for immediate success for this team's dynamic duo as early as next season.
And that's exactly what the Pacers and their fans should be rooting for to close this season. On paper, Tyrese Haliburton and Siakam should be a match made in basketball paradise. However, there have been a few bumps along the way. Heading into the NBA Playoffs, the hope is that this duo will continue to click.
The Pacers need to be 100 percent sold on this duo in order for them to continue to go all-in heading into the offseason. A continued strong showing down the stretch would accomplish that.