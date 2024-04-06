NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Los Angeles Lakers
1 Thing to root for: A healthy playoff run for Anthony Davis
In almost a similar fashion, the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans should also be rooting for a good bill of health. While you can make the argument that every team should be hoping for this, even more so these two veteran championship contenders. For the Lakers, a case can be made that Anthony Davis is the one player on their roster who completely changes the math for them when he's on the floor and playing at a high level.
Sure, LeBron James is one of the best players in the league and the straw that stirs the Lakers, but without AD this team is not a contender. And AD is more injury-prone than LeBron of late. But if AD is healthy and playing at a high level, this is a team that could potentially make plenty of noise in the Western Conference playoffs. Especially if they draw some favorable matchups when the bracket is finalized.
I don't think anyone is expecting the Lakers to make another run to the conference finals but if they're healthy and playing at their peak, this is a team that could certainly be a handful in the postseason.