NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Memphis Grizzlies
1 Thing to root for: A positive outlook heading into the offseason
To say that it's been a rough season would be a massive understatement for the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, dating back to the end of last season, you can make the argument that there is very little this team should feel good about heading into the future. If they're going to make a return to relevancy in the Western Conference, changes are likely on the horizon.
Even though this season was completely taken off track because of Ja Morant's suspension through the first 25 games of the season, and then his season-ending shoulder injury, there's a case to be made that even if he was healthy, the Grizzlies wouldn't be one of the top four or five teams in the West standings.
Because of that, heading into the final stretch of the season, one thing that fans should be rooting for is a change of outlook when it comes to this franchise. Heading into the offseason, the Grizzlies need all the positive vibes that they can get. For a team that is going to be looking to resurrect itself heading into next season, the Grizzlies have a pretty big offseason in front of them.