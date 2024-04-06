NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Milwaukee Bucks
1 Thing to root for: Avoid the Miami Heat in a first-round series
Even though it's been an up-and-down season for the Milwaukee Bucks, this is a team that is going to head into the NBA playoffs with the chance to not only make a deep playoff run but to win an NBA Championship. On paper, if anyone is going to beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series, it's the Bucks. However, before they get to that point, there's a good chance they'll have to exorcise some demons first.
One that they should try to avoid, however, is a first-round matchup with the Miami Heat. That's what Bucks fans should be rooting for; to avoid the Heat early on in the playoffs. But if the Bucks finish as the second seed and the Heat as the seventh, these two teams would be on a full-blown collision course.
Even though the Bucks are clearly the better team on paper, Miami has consistently given Milwaukee fits in the playoffs. The last thing that the Bucks is for the confidence to be shaken this early into their postseason run.