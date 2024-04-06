NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Minnesota Timberwolves
1 thing to root for: The return of Karl-Anthony Towns
For much of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, have been the best teams in the Western Conference. Right now, they're currently fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings. The last week of the regular season will very much dictate how that race ends. But looking from a big-picture perspective, fans should be rooting for Karl-Anthony Towns to make his return before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
If the Wolves have any shot to make a deep playoff run, you'd have to imagine that KAT is going to play a big part in that. Once the postseason arrives and the game slows down, KAT will emerge as a potentially important player for the team. On any given night, KAT is the level of player that can take over a game or even a series. That will prove to be valuable in a seven-game series.
If Minnesota wants to carry their regular-season success into the playoffs, they're going to need every difference-maker on the team healthy. And if KAT can make a return before the playoffs, it will only boost this team's chances to make a deep run.