NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
New Orleans Pelicans
1 thing to root for: Brandon Ingram to be back in time to regain rhythm
In somewhat of a surprise to some, the New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as a real threat to shake up the Western Conference playoff picture. While they're still fighting to cement themselves as a top 6 seed in the West, if they're going to do so, they're going to need a late-season boost. That's why fans should be rooting for the return of Brandon Ingram before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Ideally, Ingram would be able to return before the end of the season in an attempt to regain his rhythm before the playoffs. On paper, the Pelicans have the talent to compete with any team in the Western Conference. Whether or not they could beat any team in a seven-game series remains to be seen.
However, this team should be able to give more than a few contenders some real headaches. If they're going to do that, they're going to need a healthy Ingram back in the fold. If the Pelicans are healthy heading into the playoffs, this is a team that could certainly make some unexpected waves.