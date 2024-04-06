NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Phoenix Suns
1 thing to root for: Avoid the Play-In Tournament
Even though the Phoenix Suns have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season, with as much talent as they have on their roster, they're naturally going to be viewed as a threat to make some noise in the Western Conference playoffs. Of course, that's if they draw the right matchups in the playoffs. And part of that is avoiding the Play-In Tournament as a whole. If the Suns can avoid the Play-In Tournament, that also likely means not facing off against the Denver Nuggets in the first round.
If the Suns can avoid an overwhelming team like the Suns, they're going to have as good of a chance to make an unlikely run in the playoffs as any other team. As long as their trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal is healthy, this is a team that no one is going to want to see in a first-round playoff series.
Entering this season, many believed the Suns could be a real contender to win the Western Conference. We'll finally be able to see if that will actually be the case or not when the NBA Playoffs arrive.