NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Portland Trail Blazers
1 thing to root for: Have an established plan for the offseason
As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare to enter the offseason, essentially their first since pivoting toward a rebuild, this is a team that needs to be prepared and have an established plan. More than anything, that's what Portland fans should be rooting for. Looking back to last season, I can't say that was the case for the Blazers. It's almost as if when Damian Lillard demanded a trade, it caught the front office by surprise - leading toward the summer-long "will they or won't they" game with Lillard.
But that can't be the case this season for the Blazers. Portland needs to enter the offseason with a defined plan that they're going to execute to near-perfection. If the Blazers want this new era to be a retooling and not a complete rebuild, in which they're competing for a playoff spot sooner rather than later, there can't be any more hesitation when it comes to making moves.
That's what fans have to be rooting for the most as the 2023-24 NBA season quickly comes to a close for the Blazers.