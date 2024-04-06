NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Sacramento Kings
1 thing to root for: Get in the best position to win a first-round playoff series
As the Sacramento Kings prepare for what is going to be their second-straight playoff appearance, something they haven't done since the 2005–06 season, this is a team that is in the need to take the next step as a franchise. While making the playoffs is all well and good, the Kings are ready to take the next step in their development as a team. And the next step for the Kings equates to winning a first-round playoff series.
Heading into the final stretch of the season, with the Western Conference standings still incredibly convoluted, the Kings have to be hoping to put themselves in the best position to win a first-round series. Whoever the team believes gives them the best chance to get out of the first round, that's where they should be trying to finish as the regular season comes to a close.
For as good as the season has gone for the Kings, I don't think it can be categorized as a success without winning a playoff series this year. If the Kings falter again, it could prompt big-picture questions heading into the offseason.