NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Toronto Raptors
1 thing to root for: Keep tanking in an attempt to keep their top 10 pick
With just a handful of games left in the regular season, there's clearly one goal that the Toronto Raptors should be rooting for. And that's to do whatever they can to ensure keeping their projected top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Raptors' first-round pick this season is top six protected. At the moment, the Raptors have the sixth-worst record in the NBA. If they finish in that spot, they would be projected to keep their pick.
However, if they move down for any reason at the NBA draft lottery, this pick is lost and conveyed to the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors need to do what they can do to keep the pick, and that is continuing to tank over the last few games of the season.
It may not be a popular play, but as the Raptors look to continue to build out their young roster, they could very much use the asset that a top-six pick in this year's NBA draft could be for them.