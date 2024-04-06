NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Utah Jazz
1 thing to root for: Continue to build momentum toward the offseason
It's tough to say exactly what the Utah Jazz should be rooting for heading into the final stretch of the season, especially considering that this team is still looking for a defined identity heading forward in their build. With the hope of this team potentially making the pivot toward a playoff-contending team in the next few years, Utah fans should be rooting for continued momentum heading into the offseason.
It's clear that the front office believes in their young core, specifically Lauri Markkanen, and they're going to explore deals that will help build out the supporting cast around him. Whether or not that ends up being a great idea remains to be seen, but it's the likely path forward for the team heading into the summer.
The Jazz needs a plan, and one that has a good chance of panning out. The last thing the Jazz needs is to make a premature offseason move that will end up putting this franchise back a few years.