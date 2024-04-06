NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Brooklyn Nets
1 Thing to root for: Continued clarity on what lies ahead for the franchise
In what has been a somewhat disappointing season for the Brooklyn Nets, this is a team that does have some big-picture questions to answer during the offseason. So, heading into the final stretch of the season, one of the things that the Nets should be rooting for is some added clarity to what potentially lies ahead for the franchise.
Looking at this team, there's no question that the Nets have a talented roster. Why they couldn't exactly prove that throughout this season win consistent wins remains to be seen, and is an entirely different question, though the future is bright for Brooklyn. I think that is something that most can agree with.
However, there are some big questions that the Nets will have to answer regarding the likes of Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, and perhaps even Dorian Finney-Smith. If they want to truly build something special in Brooklyn, they need some clarity on many of those players if they have not already gotten that before the end of the regular season.