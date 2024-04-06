NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Washington Wizards
1 thing to root for: Give themselves the best chance to win the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards might be cutting it close, but with still a handful of games remaining in the regular season, this is a team that needs to continue to do what is necessary in order to put themselves in the best position to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. That means continuing to embrace the tank and, perhaps if they're lucky enough, they get the Detroit Pistons to win a couple of games over the last few games.
Nevertheless, the Wizards have been focused all season long on tanking and development this season. If they put themselves in the best chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, that's going to give this team the best shot to jumpstart the rebuild heading into the offseason.
The Wizards are still in the very early stages of what could end up being a new era of Wizards basketball. At this point, they need every building block that they can possibly get. Finishing with one of the top picks in this year's NBA Draft would go a long way in helping the team accomplish that.