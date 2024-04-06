NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Charlotte Hornets
1 Thing to root for: Continue to showcase Brandon Miller
Even though this season hasn't gone exactly as perhaps the Charlotte Hornets had hoped it would, there have been some interesting bright spots that the franchise can hold onto heading into the offseason. One of the most recent emergences on that front is the improved play of Brandon Miller down the stretch.
Even though he had a somewhat slow start to his rookie season with the Hornets, Miller has begun to show some true promise that he could potentially be one of the faces of the franchise heading into the future. Whether or not he ends up being a complete franchise-changing prospect remains to be seen, although the Hornets have to feel really good about his prospects with the way he's played when given the opportunity to showcase his entire skill set.
It's not ideal that LaMelo Ball has had to endure another injury that cost him a good portion of the season, but one of the positives to come out of that is the Hornets giving Miller a bigger role on the offense. And, for the betterment of the Hornets, Miller has certainly answered the bell when given the opportunity.