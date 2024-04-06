NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Chicago Bulls
1 Thing to root for: Coby White to finish the season out strong
The Chicago Bulls have qualified and are going to participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament but it's hard to imagine that this team will be able to string enough wins in order to qualify for the final NBA playoff field. Short of a team such as the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat completely falling apart heading into the postseason, the Bulls are likely going to win one game at best in the Play-In Tournament before the offseason arrives for them.
However, one thing that the fan base should be rooting for is Coby White to finish out the season strong. Despite all the distractions that were the trade whispers, especially regarding Zach LaVine, throughout the season for the Bulls, White has been one of the bright spots for the team this season.
White headed into this season as somewhat of an unknown, but he's certainly risen to the occasion after being re-signed by Chicago this past offseason. White has impressed so much this season that he could very much end up winning the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award. He seems to have broken out as a contributor for the Bulls and could very well be a player who becomes a big part of the team's next build.