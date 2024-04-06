NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Denver Nuggets
1 Thing to root for: Finish as the No. 1 seed in the West
Coming off winning last year's NBA Championship, the Denver Nuggets were always going to be a team that had a target on their backs. While that has certainly been the case during the regular season, the Nuggets have done a great job and handling that. However, as the Nuggets prepare for the final stretch of the regular season before the start of the playoffs, Denver fans should be hoping that the team is able to secure the No.1 seed in the Western Conference standings.
Even though I don't think there's any team in the West playoff field that the Nuggets should "fear," this is a team that needs to avoid as many headaches as they can if they want to ensure a deep playoff run and perhaps an opportunity to win their second straight NBA Championship. The last thing the Nuggets need is to square off against a dangerous team right off the bat.
If the Nuggets can secure the No. 1, it will put them in the best situation to possibly repeat as champions. But, either way, with the best player in the NBA, the Nuggets are going to have a good shot to make another deep playoff run no matter where they finish.