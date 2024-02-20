NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
Do the Golden State Warriors have one last gasp?
Heading into the final stretch of this season, one of the biggest questions revolves around whether the Golden State Warriors have one last gasp or not. This is a proud franchise that has been a pillar of the NBA for more than a decade. The core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have won four championships in nine years. However, there's a very real feeling that this year is going to officially mark the end of the dynasty.
At the NBA All-Star Break, the Warriors are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings and it's hard to see how things are drastically going to change over the course of the last two months of the season. However, for a team that's been this successful, you kind of have to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Over these next few weeks, we're going to find out whether the Warriors have one more stand in them or is the end of the dynasty a formality at this point. Either way, it should prove to be an interesting end of the season in Golden State.