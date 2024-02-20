NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
Do the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have staying power?
Through roughly the first three-fourths of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have consistently been two of the best teams in the Western Conference. At the NBA All-Star Break, the Wolves are sitting atop the West standings and the Thunder is not far behind as the second seed. With less than 30 games remaining in the season, you can't help but wonder if one or both of these teams are going to have the staying power in the West as the playoffs quickly approach.
Depending on how the bracket settles in the West, there's a chance that one or both of the Wolves and Thunder enter the playoffs as an underdog to even win one playoff series. These two young teams have been one of the best stories of the season thus far and are certainly two teams that many will have eyes on heading into the end of the year.
It'll be interesting to see how the Wolves and Thunder are able to adapt now that the push toward the playoffs is finally here.