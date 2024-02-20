NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
How overwhelming will the Boston Celtics prove to be when it matters most?
The Boston Celtics have clearly been the best team in the league thus far. However, heading into the final stretch of the season, we're going to learn a whole lot about this team. When it matters most, are the Celtics going to be able to prove their worth? It's meaningless if the Celtics will all these regular season games to not show up in the playoffs. No matter what the Celtics did in the regular season, with as much talent as they have on their roster, they were always going to be judged by how they performed in the postseason.
Heading into the push toward the playoffs that hasn't changed. This Celtics season is going to be considered a success or failure depending on how their season ends in the postseason. The bar is high for the Celtics. Anything short of an NBA Finals appearance is going to be categorized as a failure.
On paper, the Celtics should win the championship. However, there are many times in the NBA when the most talented teams don't win the title. Will this year be another example of that?