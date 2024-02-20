NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
Will the stars continue to align for the LA Clippers?
In the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era for the LA Clippers, the stars haven't aligned as perhaps they are this season. For the majority of the season, (*knocks on wood), the Clippers have been able to experience a relatively injury-free year. When it comes to their core, the Clippers have been relatively healthy. And that's a big reason why at the NBA All-Star Break, the Clippers find themselves ranked 3rd in the Western Conference standings and just two games back of the top seed.
If this continues to be the case for the Clippers, there's a very good chance that they're going to have a shot to win it all. When it comes to talent, coaching, and depth, I'm not sure there's any team in the West that you wouldn't give the Clippers a puncher's shot of beating in a seven-game series.
The Clippers are not the deepest team, but they should have enough. They're not the most talented team but it's hard to beat a top 3 of Kawhi, PG, and James Harden. To round out their chances of winning a title, Ty Lue is one of the most underrated coaches in the NBA. Heading into the final stretch of the season, you can't help but wonder if this is the year for the Clippers.