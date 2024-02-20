NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
How real are the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks?
In the Eastern Conference, much of the talk this season has been centered around the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. And to a certain extent, that is completely understandable. The Celtics have the best roster in the NBA and have been the best team through the NBA All-Star Break. The Bucks made the blockbuster move of the offseason by acquiring Damian Lillard. It's no surprise why they're getting plenty of headlines.
However, two other teams in the East that deserve some love for how they've looked this season are the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. For the past two months, the Cavs and Knicks have begun to look more and more like the biggest threat to the Celtics at the top of the conference. If they. can get and remain healthy down the stretch, they are both teams that could very well get to the conference finals.
Heading into the final stretch of the season, that's the big question surrounding both these teams - are they for real and how far could they legitimately go in the playoffs?