NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
Will injuries continue to derail the Phoenix Suns?
Heading into the start of the season, the belief was that the Phoenix Suns would emerge as one of the biggest threats to win the Western Conference. However, this season hasn't exactly gone as planned for the Suns. One big reason why is the Suns have been decimated by injuries for much of the season. Between their big three, Kevin Durant has missed seven games, Devin Booker has missed 10, and Bradley Beal has missed 25. If the Suns are going to make the jump to contender status in the West down the stretch, they're going to need to avoid the injury bug.
Thinking down the line, if the Suns are going to make a deep playoff run, they're going to have to have to get some luck when it comes to injuries. As we've seen this season, the Suns are two different teams when they're healthy and when they're not.
The unfortunate part of all this is that the Suns can't really control injuries. But it's certainly one of the bigger questions that will define the West when the playoffs roll around.