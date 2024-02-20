NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
Will Joel Embiid return before the NBA Playoffs?
The Philadelphia 76ers were having a great season, even after being forced to trade James Harden a few games into the new campaign, but then a massive injury to Joel Embiid changed their outlook. The Sixers are holding onto a top 5 seed in the Eastern Conference but if they're going to make a deep playoff run, there's no question that they're going to need a healthy Embiid to return. Even though the Sixers are hopeful that he could make a return before the end of the season, that's far from a lock.
As the push toward the playoffs quickly approaches, Embiid's availability is going to be one of the bigger storylines to watch unfold in the Eastern Conference. If he's able to come back and looks close to 100 percent, the Sixers could emerge as a dark horse threat to make a deep playoff run.
This is a question that we likely won't get the answer to until later on in the season, but it's certainly something to keep a close eye on as we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA Playoffs.