NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
Do the Los Angeles Lakers have another late-season run?
After deciding to stand pat at the NBA Trade Deadline, it was clear that if the Los Angeles Lakers were going to go on a late-season run, the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis would have to step up in a big way. And as a credit to them, that's exactly what we saw over the last few weeks before the NBA All-Star Break from the likes of D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, this is going to be a big question that's going to fuel how the Western Conference playoff picture shapes up.
As the playoffs quickly approach, it's only natural to question if the Lakers have another late-season run in them. Last season, the Lakers came out of nowhere after the NBA Trade Deadline and made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. I don't think that should be an expectation this season, especially after they didn't make a move at the deadline, but perhaps they could emerge as a nightmarish first-round matchup for a team without as much playoff experience.
No matter what, the Lakers are always going to draw eyeballs heading into the final stretch of the season.