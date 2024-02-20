NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
Does the Miami Heat have any more magic left?
The Miami Heat has made the NBA Finals twice and the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the last four years. Even when the Heat has looked like an afterthought in the regular season, it's almost as if something automatically clicks for the team in the postseason where they take their play to the next level. While that has seemingly worked three of the last four years, it's hard to imagine Miami finding that magic again this season, especially when they've looked pretty average for much of the season.
Heading into the final stretch of the season, one of the bigger questions for the Heat revolves around whether they can find some magic heading into the postseason - if they make it that far. If Miami can remain healthy, this is a team that should finish as one of the top 6 seeds in the East and if they draw the right team in the first round, perhaps they can go on another run again.
However, that's far from a guarantee. In fact, I'd imagine that it's more likely that the Heat end up flaming out rather than going on another historically unlikely playoff run.