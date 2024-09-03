NBA: 4 Most highly anticipated returns (from injury) worth monitoring in 2024-25
Exploring four NBA players who are returning from injury in 2024-25 that are worth monitoring.
Every season, players are lost to injuries. Some players can be easily replaced, but a certain player's absence could change the course of a season for a team. That was the case for four talented players in the NBA last season as all missed significant time due to injuries. The return of these players will be highly anticipated as they are talented enough to have a profound impact on their respective teams.
Let's take a deeper dive into these four players.
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
After serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's code of conduct policy, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was allowed to join the team as they attempted to capitalize off of a 51-31 record from the previous season. He played in only nine games as his season was cut short after he suffered a torn labrum.
Not only were the Grizzlies organization disappointed by the unfortunate news, but the fans and his teammates also had high hopes Morant would lead them to a deep postseason run. Without Morant, the Grizzlies regressed as they finished 27-55, which resulted in the 3rd worst record in the Western Conference.
Morant led the Grizzlies to a 6-3 record in the nine games he played, but the team struggled mightily in his absence. Big things are expected out of Morant for the upcoming 2024-25 season, and many expect the Grizzlies to get off to a strong start with their superstar back on the court fully healthy and ready to go. Morant isn't returning from a leg or a knee injury so his legs should be fresh as he should return well rested and ready to go. As one of the most electrifying and entertaining players in the NBA, it will be like a breath of fresh air to have Morant back on the floor.