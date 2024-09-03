NBA: 4 Most highly anticipated returns (from injury) worth monitoring in 2024-25
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Just like his older brother, LaMelo Ball has struggled to remain on the court for the Charlotte Hornets as he only appeared in a total of 22 games last season. After attempting to play through an ankle injury, the organization decided to shut him down for the remainder of the season.
It's way too early to write off the 23-year-old who hasn't even hit his prime years yet. It is a bit concerning considering the time he has already missed, but Steph Curry was also in a similar situation at the beginning of his career and was able to overcome it. The Hornets have to hope that a healthy Ball and second-year player Brandon Miller is their nucleus going forward as they are counting on the duo to lead the Hornets back to contender status, and the Hornets are expecting Ball to be a huge part of that.
The Hornets have done a great job of building up a young core, but none of it works if Ball can't stay healthy. He is a top-tier passer, a great playmaker, a good shooter who is streaky at times, and has the potential to become one the best point guards in the league, but the best attribute for any player is availability.
It also remains to be seen if Ball can develop into a leader similar to the way young players Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton have emerged for their respective teams. If Ball can stay healthy and continue to earn the trust and respect of his teammates, the Hornets could finally make real progress towards improving.