NBA: 4 Superstar big men under 21 who will define this new era for frontcourt players
There's a new era of big men under the age of 21 that will define this new era for frontcourt players in the NBA.
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Many critics had their doubts about Victor Wembanyama when he entered the league. He has quieted all of the doubters so far as he is off to a torrid start to what should be a Hall of Fame-worthy career. This is a player who could end up in conversations 20 years from now when comparing the all-time greats because he definitely has the potential.
He has proven that the hype is real and he only keeps improving as the season progresses. Even when the Spurs struggle he still manages to put up impressive numbers. Wembanyama has made the Spurs relevant again and he may even become the future face of the NBA. What really stands out about his game is that he can still be effective without dominating the ball movement and he's always within the flow of the game.
When he matures physically, it is going to be difficult to contain him due to the many tools he has at his disposal. He is not just physically gifted but also highly skilled. Wembanyama is the NBA's leader in blocks per game averaging 3.4 per contest and it's scary to know that he's better defensively at this point than he is offensively. He already has begun his assault on the record books as he became the first rookie to have back-to-back games of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks.
Wembanyama also joined fellow Spurs David Robinson and Tim Duncan as the only rookies in history to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game. The fact that Wembanyama is also a skilled passer in addition to everything else he's doing is impressive. That type of passing ability for any big man is rare, let alone for a rookie. His court vision is absolutely amazing to behold. He is only 20 years old and can map the floor like a veteran point guard.
San Antonio is sure to be a popular and attractive destination for free agents over the next couple of summers. If the Spurs front office can acquire the right pieces to play alongside Wembanyama, the franchise could very well be adding to their collection of Larry O'Brien trophies.