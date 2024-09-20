NBA: 5 Teams with the longest active playoff droughts in the Association
T-4. Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers - 3 seasons
As strange as it may sound, the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers very much find themselves in the same situation. Even though it may feel as if the Blazers are closer to making a return to the NBA Playoffs, I'm not so sure. On paper, the Blazers may have the more talented young roster but this is still a team with plenty of uncertainty moving forward. The Wizards are likely going to finish as a bottom 3 team in the league again and while they do have some talent on their roster, they still lack that one player who could seemingly translate to the new face of the franchise.
Either way, both teams are going to be a fun watch this season. If you like watching young players develop, the Wizards and Blazers are two teams to keep an eye on heading into this year. Both teams are likely going to have some growing pains but they could be two young teams on the rise pretty soon.
I'd imagine this playoff drought is going to continue for the next couple of seasons for both the Wizards and Blazers as they continue to take small steps forward in their building process.