NBA: 6 Big winners, 5 unfortunate losers from the first half of the 2023-24 season
Who are the big winners and loser from the first half of the 2023-24 NBA season?
Minnesota Timberwolves - Winner
Two offseasons ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves made the bold move of acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. And it didn't exactly go as planned last season. All year long, the Wolves were widely inconsistent and it led to them sneaking into the postseason via the Play-In Tournament only to lose in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets. All in all, it was a season to forget and it was hard not to view the trade for Gobert as a bit of a mistake.
However, all that has seemed to change this season. More than halfway through the season, the Wolves are sitting atop the Western Conference standings with a 31-12. From all indications, the Wolves have gotten the last laugh when it comes to their move for Gobert. He's looking more and more like his former Defensive Player of the Year self and the team is fitting together nicely now that they have a full season under their belts.
Who knows how this season ends for the Wolves but they've certainly taken a big step forward in their progression as a franchise. There's no doubt, Minnesota has been one of the big winners this season.