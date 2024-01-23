NBA: 6 Big winners, 5 unfortunate losers from the first half of the 2023-24 season
Who are the big winners and loser from the first half of the 2023-24 NBA season?
Phoenix Suns - Loser
When the Phoenix Suns made the big move at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, they couldn't have imagined that it was a move that was going to have them sitting as a bit of an afterthought as the 7th seed in the Western Conference standings at the midway point of this season. Even less so after the Suns also made the move for Bradley Beal during the summer. All in all, this Suns' season has been one big fart. And if something doesn't begin to shift soon, the Suns' decision to go all-in with the KD and Beal moves is going to look like one of the biggest miscues in recent NBA history.
The good news is that the Suns have begun to play better as of late. The big problem with Phoenix is that it's hard to be all that confident in the team's ability to remain healthy or to continue to play at this consistent pace through the second half of the season. On paper, they're one of the most lethal rosters in the league. On the court, they've been pretty disappointing.
The Suns still have time to change the narrative, but they've been one of the biggest losers from the first half of this season.