NBA: 6 Big winners, 5 unfortunate losers from the first half of the 2023-24 season
Who are the big winners and loser from the first half of the 2023-24 NBA season?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Winner
There was a point last season when it was rumored that perhaps Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would become the next star talent to demand a trade on a large scale. In the end, SGA didn't do that. He continued to practice patience and trusted in the vision that the organization had. And it's paid off in a big way this season. SGA is an NBA MVP candidate as the Thunder sit at 29-13 with the second-best record in the Western Conference standings. Who knows how far the Thunder can go in the playoffs but this is a team that is just scratching the surface of how good they can be.
And the continued rise of SGA is a big part of that. He remained loyal to himself and the Thunder organization. If he continues to develop into the superstar that many anticipate he will eventually be, he's going to be the player that brings the Thunder back to prominence. Considering where this team was just a couple of years ago, I'm not sure many expected OKC to be this good this quickly.
Nevertheless, more than halfway through the 2023-24 NBA season, the Thunder has been one of the best teams in the league.