NBA: 6 Big winners, 5 unfortunate losers from the first half of the 2023-24 season
Who are the big winners and loser from the first half of the 2023-24 NBA season?
Golden State Warriors - Loser
At the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the biggest disappointments. They're 18-22 and are currently ranked outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings. With as much talent as the Warriors have on their roster, I'm not sure anyone could've envisioned this team would be here at this point in the season. What makes matters even worse for the Warriors is the fact that they doubled down on their veteran core (by re-signing Draymond Green and trading for Chris Paul) and in the process, might've pissed off their young core.
It's led them to a place where as the team has underperformed, it's hard to see how this team is going to make a big move up the Western Conference standings heading into the second half of the season. The Warriors are in a bad spot and if their veteran core doesn't flip the switch in the second half of the season, there are some very difficult questions this team will be forced to answer during the summer.
All we know for now is that the Warriors have been one of the most depressing surprises through the first half of this season.