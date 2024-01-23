NBA: 6 Big winners, 5 unfortunate losers from the first half of the 2023-24 season
Who are the big winners and loser from the first half of the 2023-24 NBA season?
Boston Celtics - Winner
After losing in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics entered the offseason with a goal of putting together a roster that would be considered overwhelming; one that would be considered the favorite to win the championship. At the very least, a team that would fill the missing pieces and the blind spots that were present on the roster. And that's exactly what general manager Brad Stevens accomplished during the summer.
In the way of Kristaps Pozingis and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics have created one of the best super teams in recent years. So far this season, the Celtics have been head and shoulders the best team in the Association. Heading into the postseason, short of a big injury, this is a team that is going to be considered a heavy favorite to win it all.
At this point, the expectation is that they will get the job done this time around. Heading into this season, there were questions as to whether the offseason moves would pan out. At least through the first half of this season, many, if not all, of those questions have been answered.