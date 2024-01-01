NBA: 7 Budding stars that will become household names in 2024
There are several budding NBA stars that will take the next step in their games in 2024.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
With the second-best record in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. Despite their excellent play through the first 30 games of the regular season, the Thunder have flown relatively under the radar. I imagine that as we get deeper into the 2024 calendar year, the Thunder are going to get more and more of their deserved flowers. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being at the front of the line.
SGA has been one of the best guards in the league for the past season and a half. However, after his breakout year last season, there were many waiting to see if he could repeat that level of play. He has so far this season as he's averaging 31 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game on 55 percent shooting from the field.
Despite his consistent greatness over the past season and a half, SGA has still relatively been an afterthought in the league. That's going to change in 2024, especially with the Thunder having a postseason run.