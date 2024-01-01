NBA: 7 Budding stars that will become household names in 2024
There are several budding NBA stars that will take the next step in their games in 2024.
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
There's an argument to be made that Anthony Edwards is already somewhat of a household star but I'd argue that he isn't quite there just yet. But that will soon change, likely during the 2024 calendar year. Fueled by the greatness of Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record in the Western Conference and there's an argument to be made that they haven't even hit their peak as a team yet. As Edwards is given more of a platform, his stardom is only going to grow brighter.
In his fourth season in the league, Edwards is averaging 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. Perhaps what's most encouraging about how Edwards has performed this season is the fact that he has the star swagger that every great superstar in NBA history possesses.
Edwards has the talent, the star tool set, and the supporting cast to emerge as one of the bigger names in the NBA in 2024. It would not be all that surprising if Edwards entered the top 5 in the league conversation sooner than later.