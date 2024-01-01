NBA: 7 Budding stars that will become household names in 2024
There are several budding NBA stars that will take the next step in their games in 2024.
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
In his fourth season in the league and second with the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as one of the best guards in the NBA. He's helped make the Pacers exciting again as he's fueled them to the best offense in the league while averaging 25 points, 13 assists, and four rebounds per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Haliburton's emergence this season has helped evolve the Pacers into one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. There's a legitimate chance they end the season in the top 6 of the East standings. Perhaps most importantly, Haliburton has the Pacers feeling as if they've found their new face of the franchise. That will prove valuable as the team explores what moves to do next at the NBA Trade Deadline and into the offseason.
In 2024, Haliburton is going to become an even bigger name. Especially if the Pacers are able to find their way into the playoffs, where he'll get a huge platform to show off his unique talent and skill set.