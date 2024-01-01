NBA: 7 Budding stars that will become household names in 2024
There are several budding NBA stars that will take the next step in their games in 2024.
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
For even some of the diehard NBA fans, Paolo Banchero may not be a name that many know. Unless you watched Team USA in FIBA World Cup action this past summer or if you're an Orlando Magic fan, Banchero is unlikely to be a player you're all that familiar with. However, he's very much a player that I believe is going to take the 2024 calendar year by storm. He has all the tools to be a superstar in this league and has the Orlando Magic playing at a high level.
He's already made a big jump from his rookie to second season in the league and is only scratching the surface of the player he can be. At only 21 years old, Banchero is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Banchero has proven he has the potential to be a No. 1 option in the league and as he continues to hone his skill set, that's only going to become that much more apparent. The Magic are in good hands moving forward, in large part due to Banchero.