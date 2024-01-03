NBA: 7 League-altering storylines that will dominate 2024 calendar year
Taking a closer look at seven league-altering storylines that will end up dominating the 2024 calendar year in the NBA.
It's officially 2024 and we're inching closer and closer to the midway point of the 2023-24 regular season. Most teams have played between 30-35 games so far this season and with the NBA Trade Deadline a few weeks away, there should be several new storylines that begin to emerge in the Association.
With the new year here, we'll begin to explore seven potentially league-altering storylines that may very well end up dictating 2024.
Donovan Mitchell's trade saga
As much as the Cleveland Cavaliers want to play the idea of trading Donovan Mitchell down, the honest truth is that this is a storyline that is going to follow the team through the 2024 calendar year. The only saving grace for the Cavs is if somehow Mitchell signs an extension with the team at some point between now and the offseason.
If that doesn't end up happening, the whispers surrounding a potential trade of Mitchell are only going to grow. And if the Cavs continue to underwhelm this season, the conversation this offseason is likely going to have to shift.
There's a very real chance that the Mitchell trade saga ends up being the dominant storyline of the offseason. And it's one that is already beginning to gain some serious traction.