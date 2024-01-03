NBA: 7 League-altering storylines that will dominate 2024 calendar year
Seven storylines that will end up dominating the 2024 calendar year in the NBA.
The Philadelphia 76ers' offseason
After trading James Harden, many were quick to point out that Joel Embiid's future was going to be one of the biggest talking points this season. However, the Philadelphia 76ers' supporting cast had other plans. Instead of taking a step back in the Eastern Conference as many assumed would be the case this season (after losing Harden), the Sixers have been one of the three best teams in the East. That has thrown an entire wrench in the entire "Embiid possibly leaving the Sixers after this season" narrative.
But that doesn't mean the Sixers won't still have an active offseason. In fact, you can make the argument that after the Harden trade, it has the chance to be that much more interesting. The Sixers will enter the offseason with plenty of flexibility to retool around Embiid. That includes the possibility of adding another star player either via trade or free agency.
If the Sixers don't make a big move at the trade deadline, you'd have to imagine that one is likely coming at some point during the offseason. That will be one of the bigger storylines heading into the trade deadline and eventually the summer.