NBA: 7 League-altering storylines that will dominate 2024 calendar year
Seven storylines that will end up dominating the 2024 calendar year in the NBA.
LeBron James' NBA future
It's a storyline that really hasn't been talked about much recently but certainly one that's going to gain some traction over the next few months and certainly into the offseason. LeBron James could opt out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after this season and enter free agency if he wanted. But at 39 years old, there is much more than just his potential free-agency future that should be kept an eye on.
Even though LeBron is still playing at a high level, he's at the point in his career where after every season the talk of retirement is going to be at the center of any future decisions he makes. At this point, you can't entirely count out that possibility. At the very least, where he plays next season will be a huge topic of conversation as soon as the Lakers are eliminated from the postseason.
Many believe he's going to end his career with the Lakers but if he does want to explore other options, this could be the offseason where it finally happens. The question is, is that something he's likely to do?