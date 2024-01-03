NBA: 7 League-altering storylines that will dominate 2024 calendar year
The next wave of NBA superstars
We've begun to see a slow transition this season between the superstars of yesterday to the superstars of tomorrow. If you look at the top of the standings in both the Eastern and Western Conference standings, there's a next wave of superstars that are beginning to rise in the NBA. In the West, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are sitting atop the conference. Out East, the young Orlando Magic led by Paolo Banchero and the Indiana Pacers led by Tyrese Haliburton are making waves.
In addition to those young rising stars, there are many ever that are beginning to make an impact in the league. Among those players are Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, and Alperen Sengun. Over the next few years, the youth talent pool in the NBA is only going to grow deeper.
Heading into the offseason and the next draft season, this storyline is only going to grow richer. Especially when you consider the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are nearly ready to pass the torch.